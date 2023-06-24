TN: Poacher held with 55 country bombs, hunt on for accomplice

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu forest department apprehended a poacher in the Sathanur range of the Poomalai reserve forest region in the Tiruvannamalai district and found as many as 55 country-made bombs in his possession.

The arrested man has been named as Jaisankar, a member of a local tribe. However, his accomplice Surya was successful in escaping, and the forest department has begun a manhunt in order to capture him.

On Friday, the forest department officials found the duo in the reserve forest near the carcass of a dog. When the authorities arrived, the two tried to run away, but only Jaisankar was caught; Surya managed to escape.

A case has been filed against Jaisankar under the Indian Wild Life Protection Act 1974 and remanded in prison at Tiruvannamalai sub jail.

Forest department officials found 55 country made bombs in the possession of Jaisankar and on interrogation he told the officials that he had procured the raw materials for making the bomb from Kerala.

As a portion of the Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai, the Poomalai forest range is well-known for the presence of spotted deer, rabbits, peacocks, and wild boars.

Based on the arrested tribal poacher's statements, officials in the Tiruvannamalai district have begun looking into the source of the country-made bombs and where the arrested poacher obtained the raw materials required for making the bombs.—Inputs from Agencies