TN will build an Ornithological Conservation Center

Chennai (The Hawk): In Tamil Nadu's Tindivanam forest division, an ornithological conservation centre will be built at the Agaram Reserve Forest next to the Kaliveli bird sanctuary.

The Center is being established by the state's forest department.

The 670 sqkm Kaliveli bird sanctuary is dispersed around Kaliveli Lake. One of the larger wetlands on the Coromandel coast is this one.

According to estimates from the Indian Bird Conservation Network and Birdlife International, the Kaliveli marsh sustains more than 20,000 birds annually.

There will be a visitor's area and an office space at the conservation centre. The tourist area will have a well-projected tunnel-shaped entry wall and a centre for bird interpretation.

A bird model modelled on the habitats and environments found in the Kaliveli Bird Sanctuary will also be housed at the facility.

Officials from the forest department claim that the centre will aid in raising knowledge of migratory birds, their evolution, and the value of and need for bird protection.

Different bird species' migratory flyways will be shown in the centre, together with digital data about their country of origin and flight route interruptions. At the centre, computerised displays of various birds' nests, beaks, and feet will also be available.

A reference library with research resources on migrating birds, their history, the seasons in which they arrive on other continents, and other information is also planned for the Ornithological Conservation Centre. This is to promote a greater understanding of nature among students and the general public who are interested in the environment.

Along with the Ornithological Center, a bird rehabilitation facility is also being considered.

According to sources in the forest department, the Comprehensive Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) plan has approved a first payment of Rs 1 crore.

There won't be a funding deficit for the Center, according to sources in the Tamil Nadu forest department, according to IANS.

