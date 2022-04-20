TN to produce COVID vaccines, set up oxygen making plants: Stalin

Chennai: In a bid to find a permanent solution
to tide over the oxygen shortge, the Tamil Nadu government
on Tuesday announced that COVID vaccines and oxygen
would be manufactured in the State itself by entering into
Joint Venture (JV) agreement with domestic and foreign firms.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has entrusted this task to the Tamil
Nadu Investment Development Corporation (TIDCO) in creating
necessary medical infrastructure in this regard through JV
agreements and extend full support and assistance to those
willing to set up their facilities with a minimum investment of
Rs 50 crores.
TIDCO has also sought Expression of Interest (EoI) from both
domestic and foreign companies before May 31.
All the EoIs will be reviewed and steps will be taken to set up
necessary infrastructure for manufacturing of oxygen, vaccines
and life saving drugs in the state itself at the earliest, an official
release said.
As there has been a steady increase in the demand for oxygen
to treat COVID patients, Mr Stalin directed the officials to set up
oxygen manufacturing facilities in the State to tide over the shortage.
Apart from this, Mr Stalin also directed the authorities to take steps
to manufacture hi-tech equipment, oxygen concentrators, vaccines
and drugs for treating COVID patients in the State through JV
agreements.
TIDCO will extend all assistance and support to companies coming
forward to manufacture essential drugs and oxygen in the State.
—UNI