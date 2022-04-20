    Menu
    TN to produce COVID vaccines, set up oxygen making plants: Stalin

    April20/ 2022

    Chennai: In a bid to find a permanent solution

    to tide over the oxygen shortge, the Tamil Nadu government

    on Tuesday announced that COVID vaccines and oxygen

    would be manufactured in the State itself by entering into

    Joint Venture (JV) agreement with domestic and foreign firms.

    Chief Minister M K Stalin has entrusted this task to the Tamil

    Nadu Investment Development Corporation (TIDCO) in creating

    necessary medical infrastructure in this regard through JV

    agreements and extend full support and assistance to those

    willing to set up their facilities with a minimum investment of

    Rs 50 crores.

    TIDCO has also sought Expression of Interest (EoI) from both

    domestic and foreign companies before May 31.

    All the EoIs will be reviewed and steps will be taken to set up

    necessary infrastructure for manufacturing of oxygen, vaccines

    and life saving drugs in the state itself at the earliest, an official

    release said.

    As there has been a steady increase in the demand for oxygen

    to treat COVID patients, Mr Stalin directed the officials to set up

    oxygen manufacturing facilities in the State to tide over the shortage.

    Apart from this, Mr Stalin also directed the authorities to take steps

    to manufacture hi-tech equipment, oxygen concentrators, vaccines

    and drugs for treating COVID patients in the State through JV

    agreements.

    TIDCO will extend all assistance and support to companies coming

    forward to manufacture essential drugs and oxygen in the State.

    —UNI

