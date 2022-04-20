TN to produce COVID vaccines, set up oxygen making plants: Stalin

Chennai: In a bid to find a permanent solution

to tide over the oxygen shortge, the Tamil Nadu government

on Tuesday announced that COVID vaccines and oxygen

would be manufactured in the State itself by entering into

Joint Venture (JV) agreement with domestic and foreign firms.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has entrusted this task to the Tamil

Nadu Investment Development Corporation (TIDCO) in creating

necessary medical infrastructure in this regard through JV

agreements and extend full support and assistance to those

willing to set up their facilities with a minimum investment of

Rs 50 crores.

TIDCO has also sought Expression of Interest (EoI) from both

domestic and foreign companies before May 31.

All the EoIs will be reviewed and steps will be taken to set up

necessary infrastructure for manufacturing of oxygen, vaccines

and life saving drugs in the state itself at the earliest, an official

release said.

As there has been a steady increase in the demand for oxygen

to treat COVID patients, Mr Stalin directed the officials to set up

oxygen manufacturing facilities in the State to tide over the shortage.

Apart from this, Mr Stalin also directed the authorities to take steps

to manufacture hi-tech equipment, oxygen concentrators, vaccines

and drugs for treating COVID patients in the State through JV

agreements.

TIDCO will extend all assistance and support to companies coming

forward to manufacture essential drugs and oxygen in the State.

—UNI