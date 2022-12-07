TN road accident claims six lives

Chennai (The Hawk): When two lorries and a little truck collided early on Wednesday morning near Madhuranthangam on the Tiruchi- Chennai highway, six people were killed.

The collision gravely injured five people.

Chandrashekhar (70), Damotharan (27), Sasikumar (34), Shekar (55), Ezhumamial (65), and Gokul were the deceased, according to the police (30).

After visiting the Karthigai Deppam festival at Thiruvannamalai, they were travelling back to Chennai when they were involved in an accident about four in the morning.

According to the authorities, the collision occurred when the mini truck drove into a truck that was travelling in front of it and another truck hit the tiny truck from behind. Six passengers in the mini truck perished instantly, while five others with significant injuries were taken to a hospital.

