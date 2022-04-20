TN reappoints Radhakrishnan as Health Secretary

Health Secretary: At a time when the coronavirus spread is hitting new highs in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Friday announced the transfer of Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and brought back J. Radhakrishnan to the post.

According to the government order Radhakrishan, currently the Principal Secretary/Commissioner of the Revenue Administration, is transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department.

Radhakrishnan will continue to hold charge as the Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration along with the new responsibility till further orders, as per the government order.

He was the state Health Secretary between 2012-2019. Both Radhakrishnan and Rajesh are qualified medical doctors.

Radhakrishnan was known for his rescue and relief work as Nagapattinam District Collector when Tsunami hit the town in 2004.

As on Thursday, factoring the 20,705 Covid-19 cured persons who were discharged, 349 dead and cross notified deaths to other states and others, the total number of active cases in the state was at 17,659.

