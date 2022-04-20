TN polls: L Murugan tears into DMK over promise of abolishing NEET, says they always lie

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president L Murugan on Sunday lashed out at the DMK over its promise of abolishing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination and they have a habit to lie.

When asked about the DMK's manifesto, he said that they themselves introduced the NEET during the UPA government and now they are promising to withdraw it.

"The DMK always lies. They have a habit to lie. They themselves introduced the NEET when the UPA government was in power and now they are promising to withdraw it. They are just trying to influence people. But everyone knows who introduced the NEET and people are very clear that the DMK introduced it," Murugan said.

As part of its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu elections, the DMK has said that it will bring a law to abolish the NEET if it is voted to power.

The state BJP chief further said MLAs are joining his party because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good, dynamic and strong governance.

"You cannot say this is my hard work. Whoever is joining our party has faith in PM Modi. MLAs want to come to join BJP as PM Modi is giving good, dynamic and very strong governance," Murugan said.

Murugan alleged the DMK and Congress are following dynasty politics.

"We have quoted them as 2G, 3G and 4G. 2G is Maran brothers, 3G Stalin brothers and 4G is for the Nehru dynasty. They are following dynasty politics," he said.

He further alleged that DMK and Congress only give importance to the son of their leaders.

"Their party members are all fed up because they are not getting any importance even they are working hard. But in the BJP, only hard work and dedication is enough. But in DMK and Congress, only dynasty politics is enough. They must be the son of leader or son of an important leader that is the eligibility criteria there," Murugan added.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP has announced the names of its 20 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK will contest 173 seats out of the total 234, while 187 will contest under the DMK symbol.

DMK will contest 173 seats while apportioning a total of 61 seats to its alliance partners. MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)