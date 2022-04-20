TN Polls: ECI orders transfer of Trichy Collector, SP

Tiruchirappalli: The Election Commission of India on Thursday transferred Tiruchirappalli district Collector, superintendent of police and sub-collector to non-election posts following the seizure of Rs 1 crore from the district.

In a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the EC said the decision is based on the report of special observers.

The EC said it has approved the transfer of Tiruchirappalli SP P Rajan, Collector S Sivarasu, and Sub Collector of Tiruchirappalli's Srirangam, Nishant Krishna to non-election posts

The EC approved the posting of new officers in place of those shunted out, replacing Rajan with A Myilvaganan and Sivarasu with S Divyadharshini.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)