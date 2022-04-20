TN polls: BJP's Khushbu Sundar alleges cash distribution to voters by DMK, urges EC to take action

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After casting her vote during the single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, BJP candidate from Thousand Lights Assembly constituency Khushbu Sundar said her party has approached the Election Commission (EC) against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the alleged distribution of money to voters.

"We have found people from DMK distributing money to voters. We have complained to the Election Commission. The DMK would want to win by hook or by crook," Sundar said while speaking to ANI.

"In my constituency, they (DMK) have demolished the quarters and 220 voters list is deleted completely. The EC has to take a call on them. However, cops have taken a few people into custody," she added.

Earlier, while campaigning for the state Assembly polls, Sundar had said that she would deposit Rs 1 lakh into the account of every girl child.

"It is extremely important for women to be financially independent. The time she is born, I will deposit Rs 1 lakh in her account, making it easier for her to grow up," Sundar had told ANI.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a fierce battle between arch-rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and DMK. MK Stalin-led DMK, which is out of power since 2011 in the state, is in a head-to-head battle with the ruling AIADMK.

Polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts of the state began at 7 am on Tuesday. In view of COVID-19, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937. (ANI)