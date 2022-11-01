TN police will grant the RSS march on November 6 with restrictions

Chennai (The Hawk): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSSprojected )'s route march and public gathering are scheduled for November 6, 2022, and the Tamil Nadu police will give them conditional permission.

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu advised police officers to consider the current law and order situation, traffic situation, and safety of rally participants as well as the general public before approving the event with the necessary conditions. He made this recommendation in a note to Commissioners/Superintendents of Police of all cities and districts.

Prior to the Madras High Court's decision, the State police had denied permission for the RSS route march and public gathering scheduled for more than 50 locations on October 2, 2022, and the RSS had then filed a contempt of court complaint.

The police claimed that the environment was unsuitable for organising a route march and a public meeting, citing incidents of violence in various districts as a result of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) raids on the homes of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and activists. The police then petitioned the court to reconsider its September 22 order.

The court had ordered the police to granted authorization for the route march and public gathering on November 6, 2022, after accepting the police's explanations and citing seven intelligence reports that suggested possible communal violence following the raids by the central agency on PFI.

