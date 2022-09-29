TN Police denies permission for state-wide RSS processions on Oct 2

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have denied permission for an RSS processions on October 2 at 51 locations across the state to maintain law and order in the wake of the Centre's move to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), sources said.

Police sources told IANS that the decision was taken to avoid the possibility of violence during the march

The RSS had earlier sought permission to conduct the processions and the Madras High Court on September 22 allowed it.

Another major reason pointed out by the police is the recent petrol and kerosene bomb attacks on the residences of senior functionaries of the RSS.

The police do not want any such attack during the processions which can turn the situation volatile, the sources added.

Sources in the RSS told IANS that the organisation would again move the Madras High Court against the order of the Tamil Nadu Police.

—IANS