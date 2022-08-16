TN Police begins probe into missing statues of Chola kings

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Idol wing police have commenced investigation into the missing statues of two Chola kings from the 12th century. An archeological enthusiast, K. Senguttuvan, had complained that the idols that were located at Sornakadeswar temple in Neivanai village of Kallakurichi district were missing.

In his complaint, Senguttuvan stated that he had found the statues missing when he had gone to the temple on a field visit. A case was filed by the Ulundurpet police and the case transferred to the Idol wing police.

Senguttuvan in the complaint stated that Sornakadeswar was an ancient temple and Chola kings had given huge donations to the temple. He said that he had gone on a field visit to the temple after reading history on it and found to his surprise that two idols of Chola kings that were erected opposite the main entrance of the temple had gone missing.

In the complaint, the archeologist also said that when he enquired with the local people it was revealed that the idols were missing for the past 20 years.

The French Institute of Puducherry had preserved the photographs of these two statues and the picture, according to the records available with the French institute, was taken on September 10, 1967. This, according to Senguttuvan, was the only vital evidence of the idols in the temple.

Ulundurpet Police SHO told IANS that an FIR has been filed under Sections 379, 25 (1) of IPC and Antiques & Art Treasures Act 1972. The SHO said that idol wing police were investigating the case.

Senguttuvan while speaking to IANS said, "Some miscreants who don't know the archeological value of these idols would have stolen them and sold them abroad at a huge price. The state archeological department must take initiative to prepare a list of artifacts mentioned in Tamil historic books and protect them.

