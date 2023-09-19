    Menu
    TN police arrest YouTuber and motorist TTF Vasan for bike stunts

    Pankaj Sharma
    September19/ 2023
    Chennai: Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested Biker and YouTuber, TTF Vasan for his bike stunt on Chennai- Bengaluru National Highway. He was booked under sections of rash driving and attempted culpable homicide.

    A video of Vasan thrown off the bike and falling on the bushes went viral and has been widely shared on social media. He was thrown off the bike after he lost control of the two-wheeler while attempting to do a wheelie.

    The accident occurred when he and his friends were traveling to Maharashtra by road on Sunday.

    The accident occurred near Baluchetty Chatram in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. TTF Vasan was arrested in Coimbatore in 2022 for rash driving.

    —IANS

