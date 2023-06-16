    Menu
    TN Minister Senthil Balaji undergoing further tests, bypass surgery wil be planned based on assessment: Kauvery Hospital

    The Hawk
    June16/ 2023

    Chennai: The private hospital treating Tamil Nadu's Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji claimed on Friday that he was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with cardiac monitoring after his detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering accusations.

    On Thursday, Balaji was transferred from a city government hospital to the Kauvery Main Hospital, thanks to a court order. He is also in charge of the Excise and Prohibition departments.

    A medical bulletin published by Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and Executive Director of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, stated that a team of specialists led by A R Raghuram, Senior Consultant Cardio Thoracic Surgeon, evaluated him and recommended immediate Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery.—Inputs from Agencies

