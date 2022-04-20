TN govt will decide on free bus ride for transgenders

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the government would deliberate and decide on allowing free bus rides for transgenders.

On Friday Stalin had ordered free rides for women in ordinary city buses run by the state government.

The government will pay Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations as subsidy.

Responding to a tweet for free bus ride for transgenders Stalin said the government will deliberate and decide on allowing them to travel free in state government buses like other women.

—IANS