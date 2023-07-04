TN govt starts selling tomatoes from ration shops at half price

Chennai: The government of Tamil Nadu has begun selling tomatoes through ration stores or Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets in a bid to curb the spiralling prices.

Tomatoes will be sold at Rs 60 per kg in 82 PDS shops.

Tomatoes cost between Rs 120 to Rs 140 per kilogram right now across the state.

According to Sources in the state's Civil Supplies Department, sales are capped at 1 kg per person.

Earlier, IANS had reported that ration shops in Tamil Nadu would begin selling tomatoes.

S. Periyakaruppan, the minister for cooperatives in Tamil Nadu, presided over a meeting at the state secretariat to iron out the kinks in the proposal for selling tomatoes.

The Minister told IANS that if the price of tomatoes continue to spike, the state government will initiate further steps to procure more produce and sell it at reduced prices so that the consumers are not affected.

Farm fresh outlets are also selling tomatoes in addition to the sale through ration shops. According to IANS sources, sales are capped at 1 kg per person due to restrictions imposed by the state's Civil Supplies Department.—Inputs from Agencies