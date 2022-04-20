TN govt invites applications for Kalpana Chawla bravery awards

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday invited applications from women of the state for the Kalpana Chawla bravery awards.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation and will be presented on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

A statement from the Tamil Nadu government said that the awards are given for daring acts of courage.

Applicants must send their comprehensive bio-data along with the supporting documents to the office of the secretary to the state government. The applicationss must be accompanied by a recommendation letter from the district collector concerned. The applications can also be submitted online at https://awards.tn.gov.in/, on or before June 30.

The awardees will be selected by a committee constituted by the state government.

On February 1, 2003, a space shuttle -- Columbia flight STS-107 -- had disintegrated over Texas during its re-entry into the earth's atmosphere. The disaster killed a seven-member crew, including Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to go to space.

--IANS