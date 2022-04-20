TN govt hikes COVID time incentive for journos

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a COVID time incentive of Rs 5,000 for journalists and an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of scribes succumbing to coronavirus. Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced hiking the incentive from Rs 3,000 given during the previous AIADMK government to Rs 5,000, an official release here said. The journalists were striving hard to disseminate useful information and creating awareness on the pandemic among the people amid various difficulties, it added. To encourage journalists, who are a ''bridge'' between the people and the government, the incentive was being announced and would cover accredited journalists and photographers in registered newspapers and video journalists, among others, it said. Further, the kin of accredited journalists who succumb to the virus would now get Rs 10 lakh against the Rs five lakh announced by the previousgovernment, it added.

—PTI