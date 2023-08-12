    Menu
    TN Governor reignites NEET debate, says he will never clear state govt's anti-NEET bill

    Nidhi Khurana
    August12/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Chennai: In a statement released on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi stated unequivocally that he will never clear the state government's anti-NEET bill, even though it is currently pending the assent of the President. This drew a furious response from the ruling DMK and its ally, the CPI.

    According to the man who asked the Governor a question about it during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan, students in TN have been fighting NEET for the past five or six years.

    During a 'Dare to Think Series' event with top UG-2023 NEET scores, Ravi emphasised that success in the present does not guarantee success in the future without passing the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). He insisted that the qualifying examination will remain in place.—Inputs from Agencies

