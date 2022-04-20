TN gets 486 O2 concentrators from China through USISPF

Chennai: The US - India Friendship Alliance, an affiliate of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has donated 486 oxygen concentrators to Tamil Nadu through the latter's Industries Department.

"These concentrators were airlifted from Foshan, China to New Delhi, and were brought to Chennai subsequently by air cargo," a statement from Tamil Nadu government said.

On the orders of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, 50 oxygen concentrators each were moved to Erode, Tiruppur, Salem and the balance were sent to Coimbatore on Friday.



These concentrators will be deployed at various hospitals and Covid-19 care centres in each of these districts.

The Government of Tamil Nadu expressed its appreciation for the efforts of USISPF.—IANS