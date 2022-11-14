TN Dalit leader wants SC, ST, and women quotas in cooperative societies

Chennai (The Hawk): Thol Thirumavalan, a leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and a member of parliament, has requested M.K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, to guarantee reservations for women and members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the state's cooperative societies.

The VCK leader requested that a directive be issued in this regard by the government. Thirumavalavan said in a letter to the Chief Minister that this would mark another important turning point in the DMK government of Tamil Nadu's efforts to advance social justice.

Even though SC/ST people are given membership in many cooperative societies, the senior Dalit leader claimed that they do not hold important roles in these organisations.

It should be mentioned that the VCK is leading a number of campaigns to protect the rights of the SC/ST people.

(Inputs from Agencies)