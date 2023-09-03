TN CM Stalin slams 'one nation, one election' pitch

Chennai: DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that the BJP government's quest for "one nation, one election" is an open attempt to weaken the nation's federal system.

Centralization of authority is antithetical to the concept of India as a confederation of independent states, he argued. The creation of a high-level committee after such a sudden announcement simply serves to raise more questions. Stalin declared on X that "One Nation, One Election" (#OneNationOneElection) was a prescription for despotism, not democracy.

The DMK chairman, speaking at a wedding, claimed that a panel set up for this purpose had been carried out in an arbitrary way to achieve what the BJP regime had already wanted and "for a plot (towards a totalitarian regime). However, he noted that the DMK, the third largest party in Parliament, is underrepresented in the committee.—Inputs from Agencies