TN BJP uses Karti Chidambaram wife's dance clip for poll promo

Chennai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the DMK as "dynastic, corrupt and anti-women" parties, BJP's Tamil Nadu BJP unit committed a major blunder, using a clip of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's wife in its poll promo.

The BJP used the Bharathanatyam footage of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member P.Chidambaram's daughter-in-law Srinidhi Chidambaram in its election promotion video "Lotus to bloom; Tamil Nadu to grow Vote for Lotus".

When the issue went viral on social media, the BJP deleted the video from its social media account.

Srinidhi had performed to the 'Semmozhi' song written by DMK's late President M. Karunanidhi for the World Tamil Conference held in 2010.



The BJP had taken Srinidhi's dance performance clip from that song for its poll promo.

Srinidhi and the Congress hit out at the BJP.

In a tweet tagging the BJP, Srinidhi said it was "ridiculous" that it has used her image for their propaganda.

The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit tweeted: "Dear @BJP4TamilNadu, we understand 'consent' is a difficult concept for you to understand, but you cannot use Mrs Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram's image without her permission. All you've done is prove that your campaign is full of lies & propaganda."

—IANS