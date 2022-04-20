TMC Will Build Local Leaders In Tripura And Not Run The State From Bengal: Bengal Minister

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak was in Tripura on Saturday attending one of the workers’ meet said people of Tripura will only contest the polls and no one from Bengal will be holding any post in the hill state after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) wins in the 2023 assembly polls.

“We will not run the government from Bengal. We will build leaders from the state, who know the local population well. We need to build a strong organisation for that,” said the Bengal Law minister.

The minister added that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has set his eyes on Tripura and he has said that if anyone attacks any TMC member in Tripura, he will come to the state and stand beside them.

Harping on good governance in Tripura, Ghatak said that the party has been voted to power for the third consecutive time and Bengal has become a welfare state. If voted to power in Tripura, they will also run schemes run by the Bengal government such as Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthya Sathi or others.

He criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for its anti-people policies. “Indian economy is at an all-time low. Even as the international crude oil prices fell, the Indian government hiked the prices. The government is selling off public properties and public institutions,” he said.

On the state government in Tripura, Ghatak said, “The fear of the BJP is visible as they are trying to disrupt the meetings and rallies of TMC in Tripura. Mamata Banerjee will implement all the developmental schemes even in Tripura. We are coming here to set up our base,” said the minister.

Former MP from Assam Sushmita Dev too slammed the Tripura and Assam chief ministers Biplab Deb and Hemanta Biswa Sharma for not listening to the people’s needs in their states.

“Ahead of 2018 polls Biswa Sharma had promised jobs through a missed call in Tripura, but after the election Hemanta Biswa Sharma never was seen. Now, Biplab Deb-led state government is starting helpline No. 1905 from Monday to interact with common people, to feel the people,” said Dev.

“I want to ask Biplab Deb about the hundreds of poll promises he made in 2018, be it regarding jobs or SEZ, or even the promise of free education for girls,” she asked.

The TMC added more workers in its fold on Saturday with more joining taking place.

Meanwhile, BJP Tripura spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that the chief minister Biplab Deb used to conduct meetings with the common people along with other MLAs thrice a week just to know people’s problems but it had to be stopped due to pandemic. The CM would also visit announced people’s homes and eat with them. “Due to the pandemic physical meetings are not possible for which the helpline number is being started. For the BJP, the Trinamool is not an opposition force,” said Bhattacharjee.

Asked if anyone from BJP would defect to TMC, to which Bhatacharjee said that no one in BJP is “insane” or is “with a convoluted mind” that he will defect to the TMC.

“Neither Sushmita Dev nor Abhishek Banerjee are the residents of Tripura and they cannot win even a municipality election in Tripura,” claimed Bhattacharjee.

Tinku Roy, BJP Tripura BJP general secretary said that Sushmita’s father Santosh Mohan Dev started ‘terror rule’ in both Tripura and Assam for which Congress was completely wiped off from both the places.