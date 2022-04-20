TMC Search For Third 'A'

New Delhi (The Hawk): Trinamul Congress Party's intense search for 3rd 'A' to complete "Teen Ikka or 3 A to be awwal number" in power politics in the whole country is currently progressing in rapid pace so that in the ensuing national convention of the TMC, The Teen Eekka of the TMC be placed before the public of all hues and they start looking at them extremely hopingly relating to all sectors.

The first of the 3 As is Abhishek Banerjee, just appointed All India General Secretary of the (All India) TMC+Lok Sabha MP+24x7x365 ready to pick all, naill all --- who ever deserve that --- help all, assist all.

2nd A of the TMC is all set to be Abhijeet Banerjee, (in)famous for associating the women with denting-painting-deshapping etc hence invoking their rape that enabled his father, the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee, severe all links with him. He was Lok Sabha MP then.

In the next election, he horribly lost never to be MP again.

The very women became anti-him.

They could not reconcile to Abhijeet saying they are raped because they do denting-painting (perhaps it meant gaudy, bawdy make up of tart kind).

It is a mystery for the TMC insiders how Abhishek has reconciled to such "sexist misdemeanour" of Abhijeet --- a chronic misogynist, officially that is! --- and not only giving him entry in the TMC but making him the 2nd A of TMC's 3As.

Meanwhile, celebrations --- complete with rain dance, acid dance, jigsaw dance, LPG dance, rancour dance, namami dance, poyodhi dance, posto dance etc --- galore at Abhijit's Greater Kailash 2 residence in South Delhi as also in his South Kolkata situated Lake Garden bungalow where Abhishek is a frequent participant amid "no holds barred, freewheeling rave and rant" till wee hours in the

mornings.

Is that's how Abhijit managed to make Abhishek his "alter ego", seriously wonder many. Otherwise why would Abhishek entertain Abhijit being fully aware of all that's mentioned about him just above.

Meanwhile, coming to 3rd A of TMC, it could well be Arunava or Animesh or Angshuman or Aniruddha or Aman or Anil...Decision regarding them will be taken soon by Abhishek who for all practical purposes is the current Supreme Boss of the All India TMC with every bit Bangla and Bengali.



