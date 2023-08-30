TMC says permission denied for protest rally in national capital

Kolkata: On Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress said that the BJP-led Union government has denied its request for permission to conduct a protest march in the nation's capital in October to protest the federal government's withholding of funds for Bengal under MGNREGA and other initiatives.

At the party's Martyrs' Day rally on July 21, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee declared that on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), the party would conduct a large protest in Delhi against the central government for blocking funding allocated for Bengal under MGNREGA and other initiatives.

We had long since declared that we would be holding a rally in Delhi on October 2 to protest the national government's decision to halt MGNREGA funding. We had applied to the Delhi Police Department for clearance to host the event at Ram Leela Maidan. "We had looked for the land from September 30th to October 4th," TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh stated.—Inputs from Agencies