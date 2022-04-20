TMC pushed us away to give an edge to Abhishek Banerjee, says Sisir Adhikari

Kolkata: Putting rest to speculation of his joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sisir Adhikari, veteran Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said that he is ready to join the party if his son, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's candidate from Nandigram asks him to. He alleged that his family has been driven out of TMC to give an edge to 'Bhaipo' (Mamata's nephew Abhishek Benerjee).

"Wherever my son decides, I will go there," said senior Adhikari while speaking to ANI.

An ardent Trinamool man, Adhikari said he is shocked that his family has been driven out of TMC to give an edge to 'Bhaipo' (Mamata's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Benerjee).

"I am not a man to go there. We are TMC people. They pushed us away. From last December, we have been abused. I am very much shocked at how the party treated us. She (Mamata Banerjee) has targeted Suvendu to highlight Bhaipo. I will campaign for him," said Adhikari.

"My sons would know whether I would join BJP or not. I will support my son. If they ask me to go to PM Narendra Modi's meeting, I would go. I will join if they ask me," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC Minister is contesting against Banerjee in Nandigram, the seat going to voting on April 1.

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, Sisir Adhikari said that the chief minister cannot claim the legacy of Nandigram as it was him and his family who fought the Nandigram battle.

"We brought Mamata Banerjee from Bhawanipore to Nandigram," said the TMC leader. He also attacked Banerjee for spreading lies about her leg injury.

Responding to Banerjee's claim that BJP has caused the injury and that earlier it was TMC now it is BJP who is attacking her, Adhikari said, "Can she open her bandage and show it to people of Nandigram. Can she show X-ray report and apologise to people of Nandigram."

"Does a mother or sister show her leg uncovered like this? Sharam Nahi hai (does not she have any shame) I respected her for what she had done. But today I am shocked. How far you can go for politics," said Adhikari.

The TMC chief on March 10, had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

