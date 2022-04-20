TMC MPs Meet Prez Over Removal of Solicitor General

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal, has trained its guns on Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta.





The party, which won a heavy mandate and came back to power for a third straight term, is sure that the SG has erred in meeting with scam-accused Suvendu Adhikari.





Adhikari is accused in both the Saradha chit-fund and Narada case, whereas Mehta is special public prosecutor for the CBI in the Narada case.





The TMC accused Mehta of 'impropriety' and feels that there is a strong case for his removal from the post.





Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, on Saturday, that they will meet the President, Ram Nath Kovind, on Monday demanding removal of Solicitor General.





"Suvendu Adhikari's visit to the house of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will definitely have an impact on the scam investigations. After getting an appointment from the President's office we will meet him on Monday and ask for the removal of Tushar Mehta," stated the TMC MP.





Notably, a day after Suvendu visited the house of the Solicitor General at the national capital, the TMC on Friday, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the same issue.





Both the West Bengal leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari and Solicitor General have issued denials regarding the meet.





"Though I went to meet him but after Tushar Mehta refused to meet me, I had left his residence," claimed the LoP.





"Since Suvendu didn't take prior appointment and I was busy with my scheduled meetings, through my assistant informed him that I couldn't meet him," said the Solicitor General.





All India general secretary of the TMC Abhishek Banerjee, who is also a Lok Sabha MP took to Twitter and asked Tushar Mehta to release the CCTV footage of his residence till Suvendu left the house.





On Saturday, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: "Narada accused enters home of SG (who is also Special PP, CBI in Narada case) in vehicle, is checked & waved inside by security guards & exits after 30 mins. They say nothing happened. Yeah, right."





However, according to TMC sources, not just the Solicitor General, the TMC will also press for removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.





Incidentally, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written thrice to the Prime Minister on removal of Dhankhar.





Political analyst Udayan Bandopadhyay feels the TMC is cent percent right in demanding the removal of the SG. "If the SG met him or not is subject to evidence but the fact that he was allowed entry is not morally right. Why would the LoP, who is an accused and the CBI has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding his name to be in the list of charge-sheet, go to meet the SG? Was his visit his own decision or did he take permission from anyone? The party, which has made him the opposition leader also has to take responsibility. The fact that he went to meet the SG just after his meeting with the Union home minister is also of significance. Is there a mystery behind this?" wonders Bandopadhyay.





Meanwhile, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh demanded removal of chief minister Mamata Banerjee from her post as she is not an elected MLA.





"Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is bent on removing everyone. First, she wanted to remove the governor and now the Solicitor General. Then, she will demand the removal of the Union home Minister, the Prime Minister and then the President. We want her to vacate her post first as she didn't win the election and through unfair means has become the chief minister," stated Ghosh.





In an unrelated development, the LoP, Adhikari will get back his security cover, which is to be provided by the state police. The Calcutta High Court on Friday, hearing on a case, directed the Bengal government to reinstate the security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, who is a Z-category protectee, designated by the Union home ministry.





Adhikari's security cover was earlier withdrawn by the Trinamool-led state government.



