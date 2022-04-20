TMC MP takes potshot at SC-appointed committee on farmers' issues

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday criticised the formation of a four-member committee by the Supreme Court in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' protest.

"Composition of four-member SC committee shatters all delusions of justice for farmers. Do check out each member's record - talk about systemic bias," the Trinamool MP tweeted.

In its verdict on the petitions regarding the Centre's new farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protest, the Apex Court on Tuesday put on hold the three farm laws till further notice. It also set up a four-member committee to clear the issues and give a report to the court on the controversial farm laws.

In a major decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of all the three farm laws and also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmers' unions against the Central laws.

Sharing her contemptuous take on the matter, Moitra said: "A not-so-smart way to gain two months, get farmers back home, get government out of corner and then ultimately committee report says go ahead."

She said that by then all the momentum of the farmers' protests would get lost.



—IANS



