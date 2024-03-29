TMC MP Saket Gokhale says he received 11 I-T notices in 72 hours

TMC MP Saket Gokhale faces 11 income tax notices amid Lok Sabha polls preparation, alleges political pressure by Modi government. Criticizes the use of government departments to intimidate the opposition.

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale on Friday said he has received 11 notices from the income-tax department in the last 72 hours and alleged that every attempt is being made to put pressure on the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post on X, Gokhale said some of the notices go back almost seven years.



"Got a total of 11 Income Tax notices in the last 72 hours for various years (some as far back as 7 years)," he said.

"It's hilarious how the Modi govt isn't even pretending that they'll let the elections be free and fair. Every attempt being made to pressurise the Opposition on the eve of Lok Sabha 2024," the TMC leader said.



"When ED doesn't work out, use IT Dept. Why so desperate, BJP? Is Modi that rattled?" he asked.



The TMC leader also shared screenshots of e-mails he received from the I-T department along with his post on the microblogging platform.

—PTI