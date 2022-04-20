TMC moves Tripura HC on Abhishek rally in Agartala

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) moved Tripura High Court on Monday after being repeatedly denied permission to hold a rally by all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Agartala.

The party’s Tripura spokesperson and advocate, Biswajit Deb said that the high court had asked the Tripura government to clear their stand on granting permission to Abhishek’s rally by Tuesday morning before giving the verdict.

“We have moved the court on the basis of Tripura Police Act 2007, Section 78 (3) which states that the police will have to reply within 48 hours of application but interestingly the police hasn’t responded to our application on September 18. Earlier too, our applications on September 11, 13 and 14 were rejected by the police for holding the rally,” said Biswajit over phone.

According to BJP sources in the state, the permission to hold Abhishek’s rally will be difficult as the saffron camp is holding a 20-day long celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

Reacting to this the TMC spokesperson said that it clearly indicates that the Tripura police is working at the behest of the BJP government.

“The police are differentiating between the political parties. We are hopeful that the Tripura High Court will do justice with us,” added Biswajit.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev, on Monday, said that they have moved the court just to bring out the ‘real’ face of the saffron camp.

“Violence and vandalism is at its peak in Tripura. Not just Abhishek Banerjee, several attacks were made on TMC leaders for which we wanted to hold a protest rally. We have moved the court to bring out the real face of BJP in Tripura to the common people,” said Sushmita.

Former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC cannot solve the problems in West Bengal and is dreaming of forming a government in Tripura.

“All the leaders are corrupt and the ED and CBI are looking for almost each and every leader of TMC. They could not safeguard the interest of people of Bengal and are dreaming of Tripura,” said Ghosh.