TMC moves SC over coal scam probe while ED summons Bengal minister

Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court (SC) over the CBI probe in multi-crore coal scam related to Eastern Coalfields' mines.

According to state secretariat sources, the CBI officials didn’t take the state government permission before starting the probe in the scam.

In a related development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources said that the central body has asked Trinamool Congress leader and Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak to appear before them in Delhi on September 14.

“The CBI has broken the federal structure by not taking state government’s permission before starting the probe for which the TMC government has moved the apex court,” said Nabanna sources. This is also the same reason cited by the TMC-led Bengal government in moving the SC in the post-poll violence probe done by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The state government had, three years ago, withdrawn the general consent to CBI for registering cases pertaining to Bengal.

Notably, the CBI has summoned TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira over their alleged connection to the scam.

Rujira who was supposed to meet the CBI officials at the national capital on Wednesday, cited the pandemic and her being mother of two children for not travelling to the Capital for the same. She, instead, asked the CBI to quiz her in Kolkata. She was earlier quizzed in February and her husband Abhishek is supposed to meet the CBI on Friday.

Reacting to the ED summons to the Bengal minister, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the BJP-led central government through the agencies is trying to ‘malign’ TMC leaders and ministers.

“The CBI suddenly arrested TMC ministers and leaders over their alleged connections in the Narada bribery case and also initially denied bail. Now, they are after Abhishek and his wife and law minister Moloy Ghatak. No matter how much the central government tries to malign the TMC leaders they will fail,” said Ray.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the central agencies are doing their work in an impartial manner.

“When it comes to someone else the TMC chief always demanded a CBI probe and now since her own partymen are involved in scams, she is crying foul against the central agencies,” claimed Ghosh.