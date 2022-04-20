TMC leaders will meet Election Commission over attack on Mamata, says Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee has said that the party will raise the incident of the attack over West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with the Election Commission on Thursday. "Those who are cowards have been constantly trying to stop Mamata, but no one could stop her, today's incident shows that the attack on Mamta Banerjee was a conspiracy, first the state's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) law and order was changed, after that the state Director General of Police was removed, now this incident happened," Chatterjee told reporters outside the hospital where Mamata Banerjee has been admitted.

"We (TMC party leaders) have decided that tomorrow we will go to the Election Commission and keep this matter in front of the constitutional authority," he added. The West Bengal chief minister sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Banerjee was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram, where she was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state. She was wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher. The chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning yesterday.



West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)



