TMC Leaders In Districts Voice Dissent As Polls Near

Kolkata (The Hawk): With the West Bengal assembly elections due next year, not only are the political parties realigning themselves, it is also some stock taking time for the political leaders.

This is also the best time for the MLAs to come out with their grouse, if any, and be 'heard'. So, it is nothing unusual when we see the ruling Trinamool Congress legislators are making noises.

A very senior member of the ruling TMC and one of the faces of Nandigram movement, Suvendu Adhikari has made his discontent with the party open and is holding rallies in Midnapore under an independent banner. Though there were overtures from the party for a rapprochement but the minister was 'not available' when TMC strategist Prashant Kishor went to meet him. Suvendu, who is also the state transport and irrigation and water resources minister, has been giving enough sleepless nights to the ruling dispensation. He is said to have met two senior TMC MPs after being instructed by the party high command in Kolkata.

Making his intentions clear about the rise of certain forces within the party, he is reported to have said at a rally, "I have neither arrived here by parachute not come up by an elevator. I have reached here by climbing steps."

According to party insiders, several senior party leaders had earlier, and even now, shown their discontent with the increasing rise of the 'crown prince'.

If the party is perturbed by the open show of dissent by the senior leader, there are others like Mihir Goswami, the south Cooch Behar MLA, who too has declared through a media interaction that he has disassociated himself from all party activity and responsibility since October 3. The leader, who was 'untraceable' for almost nine days just after making the announcement, reappeared to hold another press meet few days back to say that there is little scope of him going back to his parent party as he is getting offers from the Congress and other parties to join them. The leader from north Bengal also said he will go to the BJP if Union home minister Amit Shah calls him.

It may be worth mentioning that the BJP did a wonderful show in the last year's Lok Sabha election from North Bengal. BJP MP Nishit Pramanik was quick to call on the leader. Goswami had said in no uncertain terms: "I'm not returning to the TMC." When asked what if there is a call from TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Goswami was quick to add, "Since my announcement on October 3, more than a month has lapsed. Do you think they are serious about me?"

Making clear why he wants to leave the party, Goswami had said, "When I hear leaders tell their followers in the party not to accept cut money for next six months so that you can earn it again after the elections, it pains me. This has been transformed into a fallen state." The ultimate clincher by him was: "I was feeling irrelevant within my own house, which made me retrospect," he said.

Another voice of dissent has come from, this time, south Bengal. Veteran TMC leader and four times MLA from Singur Hooghly, Rabindranath Bhattacharya has also become vocal about his dissent within the party. His grouse arose after Serampore MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay, on November 8, declared the list of new committee members for the Hooghly district. For the Singur MLA the bone of contention is elevation of former deputy chairman of Naseebpur gram panchayat Gobinda Dhara, who is considered close to MLA Becharam Manna.

Without naming anyone, Bhattacharya, a former minister in the first term of the TMC, said, "I will not allow or tolerate corruption in the party and will not accept anyone as district president, who is tainted." Reportedly many of his supporters are also willing to leave the party if their leader chooses to.



