TMC leader Kunal Ghosh conveys the message of junior doctors to the CBI

The investigation, now led by the CBI following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, employs advanced techniques like 3D laser mapping.

Kolkata: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh reached the CBI office in Kolkata on Monday and stated that he had conveyed the message of junior doctors to the CBI.

He said "Some junior doctors want to give some information to the CBI, but they do not have any access to give it, so they contacted me. If this information will be useful to them (CBI), then they (junior doctors) are ready to cooperate..."

Notably, he stated he had come to the CBI office for his work and conveyed the message of junior doctors to the CBI.

He said, "I have come here for my work. I have to give information under a notification before going out of Kolkata, I have come here with the list of that information".

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which has led to nationwide strikes and civil societies and doctors across States protested against the incident and demanded severe punishment to the accused persons and sought safety and security for themselves. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation, after expressing a lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata Police.

The investigation into the case is progressing, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) employing advanced techniques such as 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward where the crime took place. Additionally, the CBI has conducted psychological evaluations of the primary suspect.

Sources confirm that a psychologist from the CBI team arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to support the ongoing investigation.

Earlier today speaking to ANI West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose tore into the Mamata Banerjee government in the state saying that the Government had failed the women of the state.

"Bengal is not a place safe for women. Bengal has failed its women. Not the society but the present government has failed its women folk. Bengal should be brought back to its pristine glory where women had a respectable place in society...Women now are scared of 'Gundas' this has been created by the government that is insensitive to this issue," the Government"In Bengal, the government has ensured that woman has no protection, which is what is reflected after the gruesome tragedy that took place in RG Kar. This should not be repeated," the Governor added. Governor Bose is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the state.

Earlier today, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari also hit out at the state government alleging that it was unable to assure security for women.

"It is a matter of shame that the state government issues a notification which shows that there is no safety for women at night. While bills are passed to reserve seats for women in Parliament and the Assembly, there is talk of women's empowerment, there is talk of promoting women. At the same time, the state government says that it is not right for women to do duty at night. The biggest irony is that there is no safety for women at night in the state. Further, the government also says that women should not go out of the house even during the day."

Counsel for the victim's family, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya accused the state government of trying to influence the witnesses.

"The role of CM in the state of West Bengal is very condemnable. Wherever there is rape she wants to immediately get into contact with the victim's family, pay them money and say everything is over. Unfortunately, she has fixed a rate card for the rape victims...She attempts to purchase the witnesses," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has also taken note of the case, with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud leading a bench that will hear the matter on August 20.

