TMC keen to join farmers' protest, eyes 2024 polls

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced that it will extend full support to farmers protesting against the farm laws.

However, before joining their protest, the TMC leaders will seek permission from agitating farmers.

Uttar Pradesh TMC president Neeraj Rai said: "If farmers allow us to join them, we will sit on dharna with them. We will not go there just to meet them and return."



He further said that members of the state unit of Trinamool Congress, will meet the farmers soon.

The state TMC unit is keen to contest the 2024 general elections in Uttar Pradesh as well. The party has launched a membership drive in the state and is aiming at strengthening its organisational infrastructure before the next general elections.

The TMC's state unit was set up in 2005.

