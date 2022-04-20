TMC is only targeting 6% of state voters, won’t affect ruling party prospects: Goa BJP

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A day after noted Konkani director-producer Tony Dias joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with several others in the tourist state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the inductions into the West Bengal’s ruling party will not affect the saffron party in any way.

The BJP Goa spokesperson, Sharmad Raiturkar, feels the Trinamool Congress is only targeting 6% of votes.

The BJP spokesperson said that Tony Dias’ induction can’t be a determining factor for the success of the Trinamool Congress in Goa.

“The director and the sportspersons, who joined the TMC will not change the vote bank of the saffron camp in Goa. The TMC is jumping across Goa but they are actually targeting only 6% of voters in Goa,” said Raiturkar.

Ridiculing the claim of TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien that everyone in Goa is eager to join the TMC, Raiturkar said that no one from BJP will ever join the TMC.

“Can TMC leaders name anyone from the BJP, who has defected to their party? The TMC is just creating a buzz to come into limelight,” said the BJP Goa spokesperson.

On Sunday, Derek had claimed that many people from Goa are joining the Trinamool Congress as everyone knows West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is the only credible face against the BJP in the country.

The BJP’s Tripura unit, a state where the TMC is trying to gain acceptance, had also claimed that no one from the saffron camp will ever defect to the TMC. But, last week a BJP Tripura MLA Ashish Das had shaved off his hair in Kolkata to join the TMC.

Asked on how the largest party in India is planning to hold back their cadres and leaders, Raiturkar said that BJP is cadre-based party and if anyone has any problem then the party leaders will hear and try to solve it.

“There are hardly four months left for the elections and we (BJP) don’t believe in gimmicks as the TMC does. We will request people of Goa to vote, based on the work BJP has done. The BJP will at least win over 30 seats from a total 40 constituencies,” claimed Raiturkar.