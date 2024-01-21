TMC holds 'all-faith' Bengal rally against BJP on Jan 22 for Ram temple opening

Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenges BJP's Hindutva narrative in Bengal with an 'all-faith' rally led by Mamata Banerjee on the day of the Ram temple inauguration. As the political landscape heats up before the Lok Sabha polls, both parties vie for supremacy, engaging in events and accusations surrounding the historic Ayodhya ceremony.

Kolkata: On January 22 there will be a clash, in West Bengal between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In an effort to present a perspective to the BJPs Hindutva politics, Mamata Banerjee, leader of TMC will lead a rally that aims to bring people of all faiths in the state.



The awaited consecration of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals. The temple will be open to the public from the following day



Accusing BJP of trying to politicize this event TMC has organized a large scale rally called 'all faith harmony' in Kolkata. Similar rallies are also planned across areas within West Bengal.



Meanwhile Bengal BJP along with Hindu organizations has arranged events and programs, throughout the state to celebrate this occasion. However their request to declare it as a holiday has not been fulfilled.



The BJP alleges that TMCs 'all faith' rally is merely a tactic to divert attention from Lord Rams Pran Pratistha ceremony.

However leaders, from the TMC dismiss these allegations. Explain that the rally is actually meant to kickstart Republic Day festivities than being a response to any counter program.



The BJP argues that the TMCs rally is an effort to gain favor with a community minorities in the state with the intention of creating a situation of lawlessness before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



In the midst of these maneuvers both the TMC and BJP are utilizing the inauguration of the Ram temple and the 'all faith' rally as platforms to assess their strengths among the general public. Analysts perceive January 22 as a up match for both parties of crucial elections, where TMC aims to engage with minorities and Left leaning individuals while BJP seeks to consolidate support from Hindu voters in West Bengal.



During the 2019 elections TMC secured 22 seats Congress claimed two seats and BJP attained 18 seats, in West Bengal.

