TMC–BJP row over Tagore in Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): While the union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by cultural performances in Bolpur on his second day trip to Bengal on the other hand the ruling Trinamool Congress had put up their ante against the saffron camp saying that the BJP had insulted Tagore by printing his photo below Amit Shah.

On one side, West Bengal's only central university that was set up by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, was marked by song and dance performances by students on Sunday afternoon to welcome the Union Home Minister on the other hand the senior TMC leaders like Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Sashi Panja staged a demonstration at Jorasankho (ancestral house of Tagore) and claimed that the 'outsiders' doesn't even know the actual value of Tagore.

Being elated by the cultural extravaganza of both Rabindra Sangeet and Baul, Shah said, "I firmly believe that it was not the Nobel prize that acknowledged Tagore's works. The Nobel prize found its own acknowledgement by honouring Tagore....It was an honour to visit the rooms where Gurudev Rabindranath and Mahatma Gandhi had lived."

After a programme in Visva Bharati, the home minister had also listened with rapt attention as Basudeb Das Baul and his family sang a popular folk song 'Tomay Hrid Majhare Rakhbo' (will keep you at the bottom of our hearts) with 'ektara' (one-stringed musical instrument). He also offered puja at the family Shiva temple.

Taking a potshot at the saffron camp, Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee alleged that BJP's poster has belittled the stature of Rabindranath Tagore.

"Let the people of Bengal know that those who are ignorant of Rabindranath have come to occupy Bengal. It is a shame that those trying to form a new state government don't know anything about Bengal and Bengali culture and are trying to wipe off the history of the country," mentioned Mukherjee.

It is pertinent to mention that Flex hoardings, with photo of Shah on top, image of Tagore in the middle and that of BJP leader Anupam Hazra underneath appeared in parts of Shantiniketan ahead of Shah's visit to Visva-Bharati and a roadshow in Bolpur.

Meanwhile, taking part in a road show in Bolpur, Shah said that the people of West Bengal are angry with Mamata Banerjee and want change.

"I haven't seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change. This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata Didi violent politics and extortion," added Shah.







