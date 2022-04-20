TMC's exit has already been confirmed : Modi

Cooch Behar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee for appealing to Muslims, saying TMC's exit has already been confirmed.

The Prime Minister said Didi's anger indicates she has lost polls.

Addressing a public meeting here, Mr Modi said, "Recently, Didi said that every Muslim must get together and not allow their votes to be divided. Didi, it means you know that the Muslim vote bank, that you considered your strength, is also slipping away from you."

"Didi, you are not proud that West Bengal is seeing more than 80% voter turnout. It means that you are losing. Didi, it is certain that you will lose. Didi, you have scored an own-goal (like in football) in these elections," he said.

"Didi, the day you did 'khela' at the polling booth in Nandigram, the same day the country knew that you have lost the elections," the Prime Minister said

Mr Modi said Didi has been asking, "Is BJP God that it already knows it is winning polls?" I want to say to her that we're normal people engaged in the service of public."

"I want to tell the people that I'll return your love with interest in the form of development," he said.

"Didi has problems with people sporting Tilak and wearing saffron clothes, " Mr modi said.

"No social scheme will be stopped if BJP comes to power, Didi making false claims," the Prime Minister alleged.

Mr Modi asked his team of doctors to assist a woman who faced some issues due to dehydration at an election rally here.

—UNI