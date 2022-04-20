Tiwari Murder: UP Police To Take Transit Remand Of Key Suspects As Soon As Possible

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police will take transit remand of two main suspects in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case from Gujarat ATS as soon as possible, UP DGP OP Singh said on Wednesday.

'State police teams were after them since the murder. UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra Police worked in a coordinated manner to nab the accused. We will bring them to UP on transit remand as soon as possible,' he said.

The two main accused would be brought today or tomorrow morning from Ahmedabad, a senior state police official said. A team of UP police has already left for Ahmedabad as court on Sunday granted it transit remand of the accused, the senior state police officials said.

The accused, identified as Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27), were arrested from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Shamlaji by the Gujarat ATS on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Ashfaq and Moinuddin are currently in the custody of Gujarat ATS and they were being interrogated.

Earlier, Gujarat ATS had arrested three persons in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh police in connection with this case, who are in police custody in Lucknow.

The Gujarat ATS said in a press release on Tuesday night that in the primary interrogation, both Ashfaq and Moinuddin have accepted their involvement in the murder of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

According to Gujarat ATS, the two accused had reached Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday from Nepal before they decided to proceed towards Gujarat.

"The accused admitted that they were forced to return to Gujarat as they had exhausted their money and were left with nothing to survive," Gujarat ATS said.

The accused committed the murder after Kamlesh Tiwari commented on Prophet Mohammed.

Tiwari was killed on October 18 at his residence in Lucknow's Naka Hindola area. The duo fled after committing the crime but left behind vital clues including their footage in a CCTV camera. UP police has in its custody four criminals involved in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspiracy including three from Gujarat and one from Nagpur. All the four are in police custody for next four days. A cleric was also detained by police in Bareilly, for assisting the criminals and giving them medical help. UNI



