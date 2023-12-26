    Menu
    Showbiz

    Title track of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' is out

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Merry Christmas' Unwraps Title Track: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Lead in Sriram Raghavan's Directorial Venture. A Blend of Romance and Intrigue as Bilingual Film Set to Enthrall Audiences on January 12, 2024.

    Poster of Merry Christmas and it's title track.

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' unveiled the film's title track.
    The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam.

    Unveiling the song's audio, Tips' social media took to Instagram and wrote, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here In Cinemas 12th Jan."

    https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1R7vu4Njic/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading 

    'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun'.
    A few days ago, the film's trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued.

    Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/dhanush's-third-directorial-titled-'nilavukku-enmel-ennadi-kobam' 


    Vijay and Katrina's chemistry is refreshing and is bound to impress the audience.
    Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.
    'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.
    It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg.

    —ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Merry Christmas Movie Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Sriram Raghavan Directs Pritam Music Movie Trailer Review Movie Release Date Bilingual Film
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in