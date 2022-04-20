Tisca Chopra demonstrates the fine art of posing amid a slip and fall

Mumbai: Actress Tisca Chopra has demonstrated the fine art of posing in a witty new post.

In an Instagram image she has posted, Tisca sits on a road, looking away from the camera. The actress is seen dressed in a white T-shirt paired with brown sweat pants.

"The fine art of posing even as you slip and fall #ArreyHumTohGirPadhe #PoseEvenWhenYourButtsSore @crazypree," she wrote alongside the image, referring to the fact that it was probably clicked as she slipped and fell while walking down the road.

Tisca was last seen in the Bollywood comedy "Good Newwz" starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

— IANS