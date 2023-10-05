Tis Hazari court firing case: Court grants bail to 9 accused after filing of charge sheet

New Delhi (India): A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to nine accused in the Tis Hazari court firing case. The court considered the fact that the charge sheet has been filed and some accused had been in custody for around 90 days.

On Tuesday, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi police against eight accused in this case. The charge sheet was filed on September 3.

On July 5, firing and stone pelting occurred between two groups of lawyers at Tis Hazari Court premises. Initially, eight accused were arrested, and 6 firearms were recovered by the Delhi police.

This incident was captured in the CCTV footage and had gone viral.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Pawan Singh Rajawat granted bail to Shiv Ram Pandey, Lalit Sharma, Manish Sharma, Sachin Sangwan, Ravi Gupta, Aman Singh, Jeetesh Khari, Asad Baig, and Rahul Sharma.

The court granted bail to accused persons on furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50000 and one surety bond in the same amount by each accused.

The court said in one of the orders that a charge has been filed and accused in custody for around 90 days. The charge sheet has not been committed to the court of sessions.

Advocate Deepak Sharma appeared on behalf of the accused Manish Sharma.

The bail application of Sandeep Sharma has been kept pending for October 7.

Metropolitan magistrate Chatinder Singh of Tis Hazari Court took cognizance of the charge sheet on Tuesday. The matter has been fixed for scrutiny of the charge sheet. A copy of the charge sheet has been supplied to the counsel of the accused persons.

A charge sheet has been filed under sections 147, 148, 201, 307, 323, 325 IPC, and 25 and 27 Arms Act against eight accused, namely Shiv Ram Pandey, Lalit Sharma, Manish Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Sangwan, Ravi Gupta, Aman Singh, and Jeetesh Khari.

The Delhi police have cited 32 prosecution witnesses in the charge sheet. It also includes CCTV footage of the incident. The FSL report has also been annexed with the charge sheet.

During the investigation, Delhi police recovered six country-made pistols from the accused persons and ammunition in huge quantities.

While dismissing the bail application of accused Shiv Ram Pandey, Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma had said, " In such a serious case where arms and ammunition were indiscriminately used and further, huge arms and ammunition were recovered from the co-accused persons, releasing the applicant on bail at this nascent stage of the investigation would seriously prejudice the course of the investigation."

The Bar Counsel of Delhi (BCD) had suspended the enrollment of the counsels accused in the matter in its inquiry.

