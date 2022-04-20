Tirupati to host 29th Southern Zonal Council meet on March 4

Amaravati / New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh's temple town Tirupati is set to host the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on March 4.

"Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council (Amit Shah) has now fixed the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on March 4 at Tirupati," Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Inter-state Council Secretariat in the Union Home Ministry. said in a letter to AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Friday.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry as members while the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and the Lakshwadeep Islands are special invitees.

Chief ministers, Lt Governors/Administrators of these states and UTs will participate in the conference, along with their Chief Secretaries, advisers and other senior officers.

As the host state, Andhra Pradesh has been asked to make the requisite logistical arrangements for the meeting, including reception, security, transport, boarding, lodging and others.

--IANS