Tirupati LS bypoll: BJP uses old video to attack Naidu

Tirupati: After targetting the ruling YSRCP, Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday took a jibe at Telugu Desam Party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu by using an old video of its leader Panabaka Lakshmi.

Lakshmi is the TDP candidate for the forthcoming Tirupati bypoll.

"Presenting the scene to TDP in which Tirupati MP candidate Lakshmi describes former chief minister and TDP president Naidu," said Veerraju, sharing an old video in which Lakshmi castigates Naidu.

"How did he (Naidu) enter politics?...He backstabbed his father-in-law (NTR) to take up the CM position and now he is talking about politics," alleged Lakshmi, adding, "...if Naidu didn't know about the 'anacondas' (politicians) when he was in the Congress party?..."

Before joining TDP, Lakshmi was a Congress leader and had got elected as an MP from the party. She was a Union Minister in the UPA government at the Centre.

On Monday, Veerraju hit back at senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP for claiming that the BJP is pretending simple deposits are enough to win the CM seat.

For the Scheduled Castes-reserved Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll on April 17, Lakshmi was the first person to be declared as a candidate from a major political party.

—IANS