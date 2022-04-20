Tirath Singh Rawat—U'khand CM with shortest tenure resigns without entering assembly

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid the political turmoil, Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned from the post of Uttarakhand Chief Minister in just 115 days, notably could not even avail a chance to speak in the Uttarakhand Assembly as a leader.





Tirath Singh, also an MP has become the first Chief Minister of the state who could not present himself before the assembly. Another example at the national level is that of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who had to step down from the chair without stepping foot inside the Parliament as PM.





If we look at the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand, the party has changed the face of the Chief Minister every time in the election year.





At the time of the formation of the state, Nityanand Swami was made the Chief Minister, but as soon as the assembly elections came near, in the year 2001, just three and a half months before the elections, the Chief Minister was changed. After Swami, senior party leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari was made the face of the election by making him the Chief Minister but the party lost the assembly elections.





Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri was made the Chief Minister on attaining power in 2007. In 2009, he was replaced by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank after he lost all the five seats in the Lok Sabha, as soon as the assembly elections came near, Khanduri was again made the Chief Minister by removing Nishank 6-7 months prior to the elections. However, led by Khanduri, BJP again lost the election.





Similarly, in the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP got a bumper 57 seats, then the party handed over the command to Trivendra Singh Rawat. When Trivendra was busy preparing for the celebration of his government's turn of 4 years, 9 days before that he was removed from the chair and made Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Chief Minister. Now that only six-seven months are left for the assembly elections, the Chief Minister has been changed again.





Notably, the tenure of Bhagat Singh Koshyari lasted 123 days, Khanduri was the Chief Minister for 185 days when he came again after replacing Nishank and on March 10 and the tenure of Tirath Singh, who replaced Trivendra, was a minimum of 115 days.





Amid the political commotion in the state, former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat today said, "Had he (Tirath Singh Rawat) not resigned, it would have led to Constitutional crisis. In some states, bypolls were delayed due to COVID. Circumstances have led to this situation. Leader to be elected at today's legislature meet." (ANI)



