Tirath Singh Rawat in Delhi to meet BJP leadership

New Delhi: A day after Uttarakhand BJP's 'Chintan Shivir' ended, chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has been called by the party's national leadership to Delhi.





Rawat will be reaching New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the political situation in the state with the central leadership of the party.





On Tuesday, three days of 'Chintan Shivir' of the saffron party's Uttarakhand unit called to discuss and finalise strategy for next year's assembly polls ended at Ramnagar.





It is learnt that election of Rawat to state assembly is one of the key agenda of his meeting with the BJP leadership.





Rawat, a Lok Sabha member was sworn in as the chief minister of the hill state on March 10 and as per constitutional provisions he has to get elected to Uttarakhand Assembly by September 9.





Sources said that Rawat is willing to contest the by-polls to become an MLA to continue in the office of chief minister till next year's assembly polls. "Central leadership is likely to discuss ways to get Rawat elected to the state assembly, otherwise it will create a constitutional crisis in which Rawat will have to resign. All the possibilities will be discussed between Rawat and party leadership," a party insider said.





--IANS



