Tirade Against Criminals Top Priority Of UP Govt: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said maintenance of law and order has been his government's top priority and it would continue its tirade against the criminal to enable people live fearlessly.

"Our police force is doing an exemplary job and the criminals are now living in fear. We will continue to put pressure on the criminals so that the people of the state can live peacefully," he said.

Addressing a function at the police lines here on Monday on the occasion of the Police Martyrs' Day or Police Commemoration Day, Mr Adityanath said the state mourns the martyr of five policemen this year." We will remember this five policemen who sacrificed their lives for the state and the government will extend all help to their families," he said. Announcing that his government has promoted 28,400 policemen this year, he said over 100 criminals were shot dead in encounters while several noted criminals, themselves have surrendered and gone to jail.

"People in the state are now more secured than in the past," he further claimed.

The CM greeted the state police for the peaceful holding of the mega Kumbh mela in Prayagraj early this year and claimed that the anti-romeo squad has given the state women much respite from the day to day harassment on the roads.

Very soon, he said, the emergency call number 100 would be changed to 112 with more features while the women emergency app would also be integrated with it. UNI