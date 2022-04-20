Tips to look glamorous this summer season

New Delhi: Add a dash of florals and a pinch of bright hues to your wardrobe; team bright dresses with a trendy hairstyle and chic accessories for the perfect look during the spring-summer season. Here are some tips from FashionAndYou, a flash website in the fashion and lifestyle space, which will help you be a diva in the summer: * Nature-inspired prints mainly derived from floral and foliage: No Spring-Summer collection is complete without a generous dose of floral bloom -- whether it is bright pink flower motifs, leafy foliage prints on a flowy skirt or gown or even geometric or digitally crafted designs on dresses, jackets or trousers. Pair up your love for nature-inspired patterns with plain or neutral colours to balance the look. * Yellow in various shades will be in along with blue, black and whites: If you want to give a youthful, bright and happy flavour to your attire, say hello to yellow -- the colour of sunshine, warmth and energy. Besides this bold colour, the fashion brigade is also heavily favouring blue, black and whites this season. These solids not only suit the androgynous nature of clothing that is making waves these days but are also safe colours to play with, any time of the year. * Obi belt to accessorise the look: Obi belts add a feminine Geisha-inspired tourniquet styling to your ensemble. Giving a more shapely form to your waistline, an obi belt can be worn in different ways -- tied at the back, or front. Also known as the Japanese Kimono belt, you can use this easy-to-wear belt to fashion your midi dress or even a jumpsuit. * One-shoulder cuts: While one shoulder cuts have always rocked evening gowns, this asymmetrical kind of styling has found its way to casual tops, bikinis and dresses as well. Modern, chic and flirty at the same time, flaunt your fashion flair with a one shoulder cut outfit. * Trouser suits: These smart and practically styled outfits have inspired ethnic wear in a perfect fusion of east meets west. A rage globally right from the red carpet to the ramp, you can mix and match separates, like a loose fitting tunic with a straight-lined or slim trouser cut or go in for the conventional black or blue lined trouser suit look, with the right accessories to soften the masculine form. * Fringes: Now you can champion the fringe in your bags, skirts, leather jackets, scarves, shawls, boots as well. Originating among Native Americans and often associated with hippie fashion, make sure only one item of your look reflects this trend. IANS