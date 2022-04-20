Tips Regional Presents Latest Amit Saini Rohtakia’s Haryanvi Track

Lyricist: GP JI, Music Composer: GR Panipat.Tips released their new Haryani track "Flop" which beautifully transcribes Amit Saini Rohtakia’s musical journey.Kumar Taurani says, "The song lyrics are catchy and high on recall value, I'm sure fans will have a great time listening and watching this song,"Amit Saini Rohtakia’s says, " This is my real story and journey so far from the very humble beginning to where I stand today. The video narrates my real life story and the events unfolded and my hard work to strive to do better musically. This is a very emotional song and close to my heart.I'm sure the song will inspire many young and struggling singers to work harder and achieve what they dream of. I would like to thank all my fans and am looking forward to seeing the fans' version of the song.Music Composer GR Panipat says, "I am sure this track will leave a mark on everybody’s heart,” it is a very emotional and inspiring song for the youth"GP JI Says, "The song has catchy and purposeful lyrics,I'm glad I could pen down the real life events of Amit through this song and I love the way it has shaped the tune into a very meaningful with great melody and the lyrics.The song has come out really well"